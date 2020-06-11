Odisha Govt cancels all pending exams of UG/PG Final Semester/Final Year

TNI Bureau: In view of the COVID-19 situation in the State, Odisha Government on Thursday cancelled all pending final semester and final year exams of various Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses for 2019-20 academic session.

As per the decision taken by Higher Education Department, this decision is not applicable to professional courses run under the aegis of other Departments.

Universities and Autonomous colleges will follow evaluation methodology recommended by UGC for evaluation or final/final semester examination and results should be published by the end of August.