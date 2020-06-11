BJP appoints new Office Bearers in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced new office bearers as well as the new State Executive for Odisha. 10 Vice Presidents and 5 General Secretaries have been announced along with 9 Secretaries. BJP’s Odisha Unit President Samir Mohanty made the announcement today.

Sitting MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Sangita Singhdeo, former MP Balabhadra Majhi, MLAs Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and Nauri Nayak as well as Senior leaders Bhrugu Baxipatra and Prabhati Parida have been appointed Vice Presidents.

Prithviraj Harichandan, Golak Mohapatra, Rabi Nayak and Lekhashree Samantasinghar have been appointed General Secretaries. Manas Mohanty continues to be the General Secretary (Organisation).

Tankadhar Tripathy, Pinky Pradhan and Abhimanyu Sethi have been appoined Secretaries. Irasish Acharya is the new BJYM President. Smruti Pattnaik is the President of Mahila Morcha, while Pradeep Purohit has been appointed as the President of Krushak Morcha. Other new office bearers include Bisweswar Tudu (President, ST Morcha), Bibhu Prasad Tarei (President, SC Morcha) and Sikandar Ali (President, Minority Morcha).

BJP has also appointed 10 Spokespersons for Odisha. They include Sudipta Ray, Pitambar Acharya, Dillip Mohanty, Satyabrata Panda, Thakur Ranjit Das, Sonali Sahoo, Uma Kanta Pattnaik and Dhiren Senapaty.

The new BJP State Executive has 161 Permanent Invitees and 30 Special Invitee Members.