Odisha Govt bans Dolayatra & Holi celebrations at Public Places

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government on Friday has banned Dolayatra & Holi celebrations at public places on March 28 & 29 in view of Covid-19 scare.

As per the notification issued by the Special Relief Commissioner, in the interest of the general public & containment of spread of Covid 19, congregation for the celebration of ‘Dolayatra’ and associated religious and cultural congregations shall not be allowed in public throughout the State. Religious rituals in temples will continue as usual with strict adherence to Covid protocols.

Considering local conditions, Collectors & Municipal Commissioners may impose appropriate restriction on entry of devotees into temples & celebrations in temples & religious places. Dola Melans if any, may be allowed with appropriate number of participants as decided by Collectors & Municipal Commissioners in their respective jurisdictions, the notification stated.

However, people may celebrate ‘Holi’ with family members in their houses only and not in any public places including public roads.