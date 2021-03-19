TNI Evening News Headlines – March 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 71 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 335994.

➡️ Odisha CM launches single Emergency Helpline No ‘Dial 112’ for citizens to avail emergency needs related to police, fire service, health, disaster and any other emergency in times of distress.

➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates Tampara Lakefront Project near Chhatrapur in Ganjam district today.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind to reach Odisha tomorrow evening; will visit Srimandir, Puri and Konark Sun Temple.

➡️ Odisha Government reinforces strict guidelines for containment of Covid 19 infections after spike of cases in some parts; Offices asked to hold virtual meetings.

➡️ Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) issues notification for recruitment to the posts of Physical Education Teachers on contractual basis.

➡️ Commissionerate Police releases sketch of unidentified skeleton of a woman seized inside vehicle.

➡️ JEE Main-2021 Paper 2 results out; Two candidates from Odisha — Ritwika Panda and Aditya Vijayraj emerge as the State toppers.

➡️ Odisha Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain assures to procure paddy from all genuine farmers by March 31.

➡️ Two workers die in suffocation while cleaning septic tank in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Tigress Sundari to be shifted to Ghorela Rewilding Centre in Kanha National Park soon.

India News

➡️ Maharashtra reports 25,681 new COVID 19 cases, 14,400 recoveries and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours. Pune reports 5,065 new COVID 19 cases, Nagpur District reports 3235 new COVID 19 cases, Mumbai 3062 new COVID 19 cases.

➡️ Punjab reports 2490 new #COVID19 cases, 1339 recoveries and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 1984 new COVID 19 cases, Karnataka 1587 new COVID 19 cases, Gujarat 1,415 and Madhya Pradesh reports 1140 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Bihar Government cancels leaves of all doctors and healthcare workers, paramedical staff till 5th April, in view of the COVID19 situation.

➡️ 21 lakh pieces of Peacock Tail Feathers, estimated to be about Rs 5.25 crore Seized in New Delhi while being smuggled to China.

➡️ The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021 and The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha.

➡️ Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday, 22nd March.

➡️ India crosses milestone of 4 crore #COVID19 vaccinations: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ UP tops the list in number of convictions in connection with crimes against women.

➡️ Gold scam: Kerala Police Crime Branch registers a case against ED; claims harassment by Centre.

World News

➡️ US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in India on three-day visit; focus on expansion of strategic ties.

➡️ Amid third COVID-19 wave, France announces month-long lockdown from today.

➡️ Finland world’s happiest country despite pandemic: Report.

➡️ South Africa has world’s most dangerous roads; India in fourth place: Study.

➡️ US House passes key bills providing citizenship to dreamers, farmworker immigrants.

➡️ 13 Dead in ambush on Mexico Police Convoy: Officials.