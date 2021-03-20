TNI Morning News Headlines – March 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 17 more students of a private college in Cuttack test COVID 19 positive; so far reported 42 positive cases in the last three days.

➡️ Odisha reports 120 Covid-19 cases including 71 quarantine and 49 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 338719 including 335994 recoveries, 754 active cases and 1,917 deaths.

➡️ Odisha to increase RT-PCR tests to over 10,000 a day.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind to reach Odisha today evening; security beefed up in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Pakhala Dibasa celebrates across the Globe.

➡️ No Budhi Thakurani Yatra in Berhampur this year.

India News

➡️ India reports 40,953 new COVID19 cases, 23,653 recoveries and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,15,55,284 including 2,88,394 active cases, 1,11,07,332 cured cases & 1,59,558 deaths.

➡️ Total of 4,20,63,392 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 23,24,31,517 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 19th March 2021. Of these, a total of 10,60,971 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III being accorded the Guard of Honour at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

➡️ Fire break out in New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express at 6:45 am. The affected coach was detached. All passengers are safe.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rallies in West Bengal’s Kharagpur and Assam’s Chabua today.

➡️ Voting underway for 6 municipal councils, 1 civic corp in Goa.

➡️ SUV Case: NIA ‘Recreates’ crime scene with arrested Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze.

➡️ A total of 2,138 nominations were filed on 140 Assembly constituencies till Friday for Kerala Assembly polls.

World News

➡️ UK PM Boris Johnson takes first jab of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

➡️ WhatsApp, Facebook & Instagram are down in India and many other parts of the world.

➡️ Twitter confirms that it has started testing the ‘undo tweet’ feature.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 122.2 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.70 million.

➡️ Vijender Singh’s unbeaten run ends, loses to Artysh Lopsan of Russia in ‘Battle on Ship’.