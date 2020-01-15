Odisha Govt announces MGNREGA Sops in Drought-hit Areas

TNI Bureau: In a bid to prevent possible migration of people from drought-hit areas in the State, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced to provide 200 days of work under MGNREGA in 20 vulnerable blocks of Bolangir, Bargarh, Nuapada & Kalahandi in a year instead of 100 days.

The CM also announced special livelihood package for 11 migrant labour-prone districts including Balangir, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sonepur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Khordha.

The workers in this area will now get a daily wage of Rs 286.30 instead of the earlier Rs 188 per day. Apart from this a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore has also been created to ensure timely payment to the workers.