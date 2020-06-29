English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Odisha Govt allows Home Delivery of OS Liquor & ENA-based Country Liquor

By Sagarika Satapathy
110

TNI Bureau: Odisha Govt on Monday allowed home delivery of Out Still (OS) liquor & ENA-based country liquor by the licensee himself or through his authorised representatives.

Home delivery can be done except in containment zones between 7 AM & 6 PM.

Related Posts

4 Patients test positive for COVID-19 at Cancer Hospital in…

215 Stranded Odias to return home from UAE on June 30

The retailers are entitled to delivery charges of Rs 10 per bottle/pouch but not exceeding Rs 50 per order.

The retailers will prominently display their Phone/Mobile/Whatsapp number for receiving orders.

Earlier, Odisha Govt launched online portal for home delivery of liquor to the existing “on” and “off” excise licensees by retailers or food agencies.

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!