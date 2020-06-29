Odisha Govt allows Home Delivery of OS Liquor & ENA-based Country Liquor

TNI Bureau: Odisha Govt on Monday allowed home delivery of Out Still (OS) liquor & ENA-based country liquor by the licensee himself or through his authorised representatives.
Home delivery can be done except in containment zones between 7 AM & 6 PM.
The retailers are entitled to delivery charges of Rs 10 per bottle/pouch but not exceeding Rs 50 per order.
The retailers will prominently display their Phone/Mobile/Whatsapp number for receiving orders.
Earlier, Odisha Govt launched online portal for home delivery of liquor to the existing “on” and “off” excise licensees by retailers or food agencies.
