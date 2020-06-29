Centre bans 59 Chinese Apps; Complete List Here

TNI Bureau: Government of India has banned 59 apps “which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.
The list included popular apps such as TikTok, UC Browser, social media sites like Helo, instant messaging apps like WeChat, online shopping portals like Club Factory and Shein, beauty camera apps like Wonder Camera and BeautyPlus. In addition, popular app CamScanner has also been banned.
List of 59 Chinese Apps banned by Centre:
1. TikTok
2. Vault-Hide
3. Vigo Video
4. Bigo Live
5. Weibo
6. WeChat
7. SHAREit
8. UC News
9. UC Browser
10. BeautyPlus
11. Xender
12. ClubFactory
13. Helo
14. LIKEE
15. Kwai
16. ROMWE
17. SHEIN
18. NewsDog
19. Photo Wonder
20. Cam Scanner
21. VivaVideo- QU Video
22. CM Browser
23. Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab)
24. Mi Community
25. DU recorder
26. YouCam Makeup
27. Mi Store
28. DU Battery Saver
29. DU Browser
30. DU Cleaner
31. DU Privacy
32. Clean Master – Cheetah
33. CacheClear DU apps studio
34. Baidu Translate
35. Baidu Map
36. Wonder Camera
37. ES File Explorer
38. WeSync
39. SelfieCity
40. Clash of Kings
41. Mail Master
42. Mi Video call – Xiaomi
43. Parallel Space
44. QQ International
45. QQ Launcher
46. QQ Security Centre
47. QQ Player
48. QQ Music
49. QQ Mail
50. QQ NewsFeed
51. Sweet Selfie
52. We Meet
53. Vmate
54. V Fly Status Video
55. Mobile Legends
56. Hago Play With New Friends
57. Meitu
58. U Video
59. New Video Status
