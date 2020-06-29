Centre bans 59 Chinese Apps; Complete List Here

TNI Bureau: Government of India has banned 59 apps “which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

The list included popular apps such as TikTok, UC Browser, social media sites like Helo, instant messaging apps like WeChat, online shopping portals like Club Factory and Shein, beauty camera apps like Wonder Camera and BeautyPlus. In addition, popular app CamScanner has also been banned.

List of 59 Chinese Apps banned by Centre:

1. TikTok

2. Vault-Hide

3. Vigo Video

4. Bigo Live

5. Weibo

6. WeChat

7. SHAREit

8. UC News

9. UC Browser

10. BeautyPlus

11. Xender

12. ClubFactory

13. Helo

14. LIKEE

15. Kwai

16. ROMWE

17. SHEIN

18. NewsDog

19. Photo Wonder

20. Cam Scanner

21. VivaVideo- QU Video

22. CM Browser

23. Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab)

24. Mi Community

25. DU recorder

26. YouCam Makeup

27. Mi Store

28. DU Battery Saver

29. DU Browser

30. DU Cleaner

31. DU Privacy

32. Clean Master – Cheetah

33. CacheClear DU apps studio

34. Baidu Translate

35. Baidu Map

36. Wonder Camera

37. ES File Explorer

38. WeSync

39. SelfieCity

40. Clash of Kings

41. Mail Master

42. Mi Video call – Xiaomi

43. Parallel Space

44. QQ International

45. QQ Launcher

46. QQ Security Centre

47. QQ Player

48. QQ Music

49. QQ Mail

50. QQ NewsFeed

51. Sweet Selfie

52. We Meet

53. Vmate

54. V Fly Status Video

55. Mobile Legends

56. Hago Play With New Friends

57. Meitu

58. U Video

59. New Video Status