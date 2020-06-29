English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

4 Patients test positive for COVID-19 at Cancer Hospital in Cuttack

By Sagarika Satapathy
110

TNI Bureau:  A day after two staff nurses of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre, Cuttack have tested positive for COVID-19, six more including 4 patients, 1 attendant & 1 Aahaar Centre staff tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The Government-run cancer hospital stopped admissions after two nurses tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

Related Posts

215 Stranded Odias to return home from UAE on June 30

Delhi to set up India’s First Plasma Bank

Earlier, the authorities of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre on Wednesday sealed the Emergency Ward after a patient tested positive for COVID-19. The patient from Ganjam district was admitted to the Emergency ward on June 19.

Cuttack district on Monday registered 7 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 557 in the Dist.

Sagarika Satapathy
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!