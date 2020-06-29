4 Patients test positive for COVID-19 at Cancer Hospital in Cuttack

TNI Bureau: A day after two staff nurses of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre, Cuttack have tested positive for COVID-19, six more including 4 patients, 1 attendant & 1 Aahaar Centre staff tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The Government-run cancer hospital stopped admissions after two nurses tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

Earlier, the authorities of Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre on Wednesday sealed the Emergency Ward after a patient tested positive for COVID-19. The patient from Ganjam district was admitted to the Emergency ward on June 19.

Cuttack district on Monday registered 7 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 557 in the Dist.