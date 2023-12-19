TNI Morning News Headlines – December 19, 2023
➡️10 places in Odisha recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius; G Udayagiri registered coldest at 6.5 degree Celsius.
➡️Close shave for six students as school van crashes into footpath in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Vigilance raid locations of Bandita Mahapatra, Ex-Planning Member and Laxmi Narayan Samal, Junior Clerk of Sambalpur Development Authority on possession of disproportionate assets.
➡️Nabarangpur IDBI Bank Manager detained for misappropriating money from the bank worth Rs 1 crore.
➡️BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi won’t attend consecration ceremony on Jan 24: Ram temple trust chief.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets CM MK Stalin at Tamil Nadu Bhawan.
➡️BJP Parliamentary Party meeting begins in the Parliament Library Building.
➡️Allahabad High Court dismisses five pleas filed by Sunni Central Waqf Board & Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committe against worship, survey at Gyanvapi.
➡️Indian Air Force deployed helicopters for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief missions in Tamil Nadu due to unprecedented rains in the last 24 hours.
➡️Sensex climbs 254.11 points to 71,569.20 in early trade; Nifty up 61.35 points to 21,480.
➡️Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.13 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Fast bowler Mitchell Johnson sacked by Cricket Australia over explosive article on former Australia teammate David Warner.
➡️6.2-magnitude earthquake in northwestern China’s Gansu Province kills 111 people. Firefighters were conducting rescue operations.
➡️Iceland volcano erupts near Grindavik after weeks of intense earthquake activity.
