Odisha Covid Analysis – September 24, 2021
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.78% . 417 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 539 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 77 cases belong to 0-18 years.
68,818 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,163 .
Khordha reported 254 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 48 cases in the last 24 hours.
🔶 New Covid Cases – 539
🔶 0-18 years: 72
🔶 New Deaths – 6
🔶 New Recoveries – 417
🔶 Samples Tested – 68,818 (72,193 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.78% (0.89% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (254), Cuttack (48), Jagatsinghpur (31), Balasore (23).
🔷 New Deaths – Cuttack (3) and Sundargarh (3).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19586663
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1023133
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1009088
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5829
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,163
