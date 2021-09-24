Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 539 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 77 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.78% . 417 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

68,818 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,163 .

Khordha reported 254 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 48 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 24 , 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 539

🔶 0-18 years: 72

🔶 New Deaths – 6

🔶 New Recoveries – 417

🔶 Samples Tested – 68,818 (72,193 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.78% (0.89% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (254), Cuttack (48), Jagatsinghpur (31), Balasore (23).

🔷 New Deaths – Cuttack (3) and Sundargarh (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19586663

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1023133

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1009088

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5829

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,163