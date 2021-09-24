TNI Morning News Headlines – September 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 539 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 316 quarantine and 223 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 254 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (48).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (3) and Sundargarh (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,163.

➡️ As many as 72,193 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ District Court Khordha at Bhubaneswar sealed for 3 days following detection of several Covid positive cases.

➡️ Balasore: Subarnarekha River touches danger mark; low-lying areas of Bhogarai, Baliapal & Jaleswar inundated.

➡️ 12-year-old girl gang raped while returning home from tuitions under Riamal PS in Deogarh; 2 held.

India News

➡️ India reports 31,382 new COVID-19 cases, 32,542 recoveries and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 3,00,162, 3,28,48,273 cured cases & 4,46,368 deaths.

➡️ A total of 55,36,21,766 samples for COVID-19 tested up to September 19, of which 11,77,607 were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India has administered 84,15,18,026 vaccinations till 9.30 pm today, 72,20,642 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ More than 81.39 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India channel & direct state procurement.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Defence Ministry orders 118 Arjun Mk-1A for Army worth over Rs 7,500 crore.

➡️ Kerala reported 9,682 cases and 152 deaths yesterday.

➡️ As per Intelligence sources, about 40 Pakistan-backed terrorists of Afghanistan-origin are positioned in terror camps near the Line of Control (LoC).

➡️ Maharashtra Government to reduce the working hours of women police personnel from 12 hours to 8 hours, informs Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey.

➡️ CBI takes over investigation into the death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President, Mahant Narendra Giri’s Death.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind confers the National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for 2019-20.

➡️ Sensex rises by 375 points at 60,260, Nifty jumps 106 points to trade at 17,929 as market scale record highs

World News

➡️ The Panjshir Resistance leaders, Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud have left Afghanistan, according to sources. While Saleh is said to be in Tajikistan, Massoud is in a European country, believed to be France.

➡️ Indian Railways supplies state-of-the-art passenger coaches to Sri Lanka.

➡️ India allows door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for people with restricted mobility and those with disabilities, guidelines issued.

➡️ US court orders Facebook to release data related to violence against Rohingya in Myanmar.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison in Washington DC, the US.

➡️ PM Modi, Kamala Harris exchange views on global, regional developments: MEA.

➡️ India announces to resume COVID-19 vaccine export to US soon.