TNI Evening News Headlines – September 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 218 more COVID positive cases & 186 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 168 local contact cases and 50 quarantine cases.

➡️ 417 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1009088.

➡️ Odisha to host Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup-2021 from November 24 to December 5, 2021 at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unveils the trophy of the Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup.

➡️ Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana will be visiting Odisha for two days starting from Friday. He is scheduled to visit Puri Srimandir on Saturday.

➡️ Jalada Kumar Tripathy has been appointed as State Chief Information Commissioner by Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today interacted with the Indian Under-18 Girls’ Rugby Team and honoured them with a cash award of Rs.5 lakhs for winning Silver at Asia Rugby Under-18 Girls’ Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 held at Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

➡️ Durga Puja will be celebrated in Bhubaneswar sans devotees.

➡️ Cuttack eatery owner arrested for poisoning 20 dogs to death.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

India News

➡️ PM Narendra Modi holds a meeting with Cristiano R Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, Adobe Chairman Shantanu Narayen in Washington DC, the US.

➡️ A 15-year-old girl gang-raped multiple times over the course of nine months in Maharashtra; 26 held

➡️ 25 Indian fishing boats allegedly attacked by Sri Lankan Navy.

➡️ Six states/UTs have covered 100% of the first doses to their population. These are Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sikkim.

➡️ Kerala reports 19,682 new COVID-19 cases, 20,510 recoveries and 152 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Union Health Secretary directs States/UTs to make special arrangements, provide assistance for vaccination of differently-abled persons through near to home vaccination centres.

World news

➡️ ICC releases T20 World Cup anthem, video features avatars of Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard.

➡️ Taliban may not take part in UNGA, despite naming Suhail Shaheen as spokesperson.

➡️ US rules out adding India or Japan to security alliance with Australia and UK.