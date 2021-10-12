Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 529 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 62 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.94%. 469 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

56,093 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,261.

Khordha reported 274 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 37 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – October 12, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 529

🔶 0-18 years – 62

🔶 New Deaths – 6

🔶 New Recoveries – 469

🔶 Samples Tested – 56,093 (63,887 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.94% (0.70% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (274) and Cuttack (37), Mayurbhanj (23) and Balasore (20).

🔷 New Deaths – Khordha (1), Balasore (1), Bhadrak (1), Jagatsinghpur (1) and Jajpur (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 20765245

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1032673

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1019218

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -5141

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,261.