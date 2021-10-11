TNI Evening News Headlines – October 11, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 159 more COVID positive cases & 167 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 112 local contact cases and 37 quarantine cases.
➡️ 469 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1019218.
➡️ Odisha Cabinet clears 17 Major Proposals.
➡️ Odisha Cabinet today passed a resolution to give regular job to the contractual workers having 6 years of experience.
➡️ Floating Restaurant inaugurated at Cuttack Boat Club.
➡️ Manish Anurag Mysterious Death Case: Hotel South City in Patrapada, Bhubaneswar Sealed.
➡️ Delhi Government gives ‘Samman Rashi’ of Rs 1 Cr to kin of Odia Indian Air Force (IAF) Lieutenant Sunit Mohanty, who died in a 2019 plane crash in Arunachal Pradesh.
India News
➡️ Five Army personnel (NB Sub Jaswinder Singh, Nk Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Gajjan Singh, Sep Saraj Singh and Sep Vaisakh H) killed in gunfight with terrorists during anti-insurgency operation in J-K’s Poonch.
➡️ Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Tulran area of Shopian in South Kashmir. 2-3 terrorists likely trapped.
➡️ India received the third set of Swiss bank account details of its citizens under the automatic exchange of information pact with Switzerland.
➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri incident: MoS Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra has been sent to three-day police remand
➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Gujarat Congress demands Supreme Court-monitored inquiry.
➡️ 95.19 crore Covid Vaccine doses in India till date.
➡️ Government issues letter of intent to Tata group for sale of Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.
➡️ Devender Rana, Surjit Singh Slathia join BJP, day after quitting National Conference.
➡️ Sensex rises 76.72 points to record close of 60,135.78; Nifty advances 50.75 points to 17,945.95.
➡️ Rupee tumbles 37 paise to close at 75.36 (provisional) against US dollar.
World News
➡️ David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens win 2021 Nobel prize for economics.
➡️ 156 Yemeni rebels killed south of Marib.
➡️ WHO experts recommend extra COVID-19 jab for immunocompromised.
➡️ Thailand to re-open to vaccinated tourists on November 1.
➡️ Ramu Abbagani, presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Dominican Republic: Ministry of External Affairs.
