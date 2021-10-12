FIFA Women’s World Cup Mascot ‘Ibha’ at Konark, Odisha

Insight Bureau: The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) on Monday unveiled Ibha as the official mascot of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in India on the International Day of the Girl Child.

While launching the mascot on Twitter, the FIFA Women’s World Cup shared a video which was shot at the world-famous Sun Temple, Konark in Odisha.

Ibha aims to inspire women and girls across India and around the world to realise their potential.

The tournament will be held in India from October 11-30 in 2022.

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar has been selected to host the semi-final match of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik praised the FIFA Women’s World Cup for featuring the splendid Konark Temple in its launching video.

Taking to Twitter the CM said, “Glad to know that @FIFAWWC has unveiled #U17WWC mascot #Ibha, an Asiatic lioness with video featuring the splendid #KonarkTemple. As the game is set to start next year, #Odisha welcomes you to unravel its #BestKeptSecrets, starting with magnificent #KalingaStadium as host venue.”