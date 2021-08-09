TNI Evening News Headlines – August 9, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 206 more COVID positive cases & 186 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 149 local contact cases and 57 quarantine cases.
➡️ 1475 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 971391.
➡️ Odisha Cabinet approves 16 Projects including 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums with an investment of Rs 693.35 crore under the 5T initiatives.
➡️ Ghatagaon Tarini Temple to reopen for public from tomorrow.
➡️ All Religious institutions to open in Bhubaneswar from August 23: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).
➡️ Tata to implement Shree Mandira Parikrama Project (heritage corridor) in Puri with an investment of Rs 331 crore.
➡️ Trilochan Majhi who currently serves as the Director of AYUSH, appointed new collector, Bhadrak.
➡️ Bhadrak Collector Dr Gyana Das transferred as Director, Panchayati Raj Department.
India News
➡️ PM Modi chairs United Nations Security Council Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case For International Cooperation” via video conferencing, first Indian PM to chair UNSC meeting.
➡️ UNSC adopts first-ever presidential statement on maritime security.
➡️ BJP leader Gulam Rasool Dar, his wife shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag.
➡️ PM Narendra Modi will launch Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) by handing over LPG connections, at Mahoba, UP tomorrow.
➡️ Foreign nationals residing in India now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; they can register on CoWin portal to receive their COVID-19 vaccine dose: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
➡️ Parliament passes Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
➡️ A Naxal couple carrying Rs 8 lakhs on their heads surrendered in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.
➡️ BJP issues three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow.
➡️ Indian Olympic medal winners return home; felicitated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi.
➡️ The women’s hockey team cut a cake as part of celebration at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi. The team qualified for Olympics semi-finals for the first time and finished fourth at Tokyo 2020.
World News
➡️ Taliban capture key Afghan city of Kunduz.
➡️ Lockdown back in China with surge in Delta variant cases.
➡️ US city of 2.4 Million has just 6 ICU Beds left as Delta cases rise.
➡️ Roadside blast kills two policemen in southwest Pakistan.
➡️ Canada relaxes norms for entry of US citizens, permanent residents.
