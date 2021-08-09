TNI Evening News Headlines – August 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 206 more COVID positive cases & 186 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 149 local contact cases and 57 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1475 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 971391.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet approves 16 Projects including 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums with an investment of Rs 693.35 crore under the 5T initiatives.

➡️ Ghatagaon Tarini Temple to reopen for public from tomorrow.

➡️ All Religious institutions to open in Bhubaneswar from August 23: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

➡️ Tata to implement Shree Mandira Parikrama Project (heritage corridor) in Puri with an investment of Rs 331 crore.

➡️ Trilochan Majhi who currently serves as the Director of AYUSH, appointed new collector, Bhadrak.

➡️ Bhadrak Collector Dr Gyana Das transferred as Director, Panchayati Raj Department.

India News

➡️ PM Modi chairs United Nations Security Council Debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case For International Cooperation” via video conferencing, first Indian PM to chair UNSC meeting.

➡️ UNSC adopts first-ever presidential statement on maritime security.

➡️ BJP leader Gulam Rasool Dar, his wife shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will launch Ujjwala 2.0 (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) by handing over LPG connections, at Mahoba, UP tomorrow.

➡️ Foreign nationals residing in India now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; they can register on CoWin portal to receive their COVID-19 vaccine dose: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ Parliament passes Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

➡️ A Naxal couple carrying Rs 8 lakhs on their heads surrendered in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

➡️ BJP issues three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House tomorrow.

➡️ Indian Olympic medal winners return home; felicitated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi.

➡️ The women’s hockey team cut a cake as part of celebration at Hotel Ashoka in Delhi. The team qualified for Olympics semi-finals for the first time and finished fourth at Tokyo 2020.

World News

➡️ Taliban capture key Afghan city of Kunduz.

➡️ Lockdown back in China with surge in Delta variant cases.

➡️ US city of 2.4 Million has just 6 ICU Beds left as Delta cases rise.

➡️ Roadside blast kills two policemen in southwest Pakistan.

➡️ Canada relaxes norms for entry of US citizens, permanent residents.