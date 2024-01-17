Odisha CM unveils Puri Srimandira Parikrama Prakalpa Project

TNI Bureau: History has been created today as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated the much-awaited Srimandira Parikrama Prakalpa to the people of Odisha on Wednesday in the presence of Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb.

The CM unveiled the Parikrama Prakalpa plaque amidst the chanting of mantras.

The three-day Mahayagna also came to an end with the Purnahuti. Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb offered Purnahuti to the Mahayagnya which began on Makar Sankranti.

Devotees in large numbers gathered at the pilgrim town, which has been adorned with flowers and decorative lights.

The project aims to offer improved amenities such as parking places, a new road for pilgrim movement, toilets, clock rooms, and other visitor facilities.