TNI Evening News Headlines – January 17, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday dedicated the much-awaited Shri Mandira Parikrama Prakalpa or Srimandir Heritage Corridor project to the public. Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb performs ‘Purna Ahuti’ rituals to conclude ‘Maha Yagna’.
➡️Puri Shankaracharya skips Srimandir Parikrama project.
➡️Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu urges Odisha Government to declare January 22 as a holiday and Dry Day in view of consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
➡️Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting him to direct the FCI to procure 10 LMT of para boiled rice from Odisha in FY 2023-24.
➡️Giridhar Gamang along with his wife Hema Gamang and son Sishir joined Congress party in the presence of the party’s Odisha in-charge, Ajoy Kumar in New Delhi.
➡️Mahanga Double Murder Case: Orissa High Court defers hearing; next hearing on February 1.
➡️Over 1600 bottles of cough syrup seized in Bhubaneswar, 2 arrested.
➡️7-year-old boy critical after kite string slits his throat in Balasore, shifted to Cuttack medical.
➡️The truck, carrying Lord Ram’s idol, being brought to Ayodhya Ram Temple premises amid chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’.
➡️Puja rituals underway ahead of the pran pratishtha ceremony of Sri Ram in the presence of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust member and ‘Yajman’ Anil Mishra at the garbhagriha of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
➡️Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crores in Kochi.
➡️Remains of 2800-year-old settlement found in PM Modi’s village Vadnagar in Gujarat.
➡️The Supreme Court reserves verdict on regular bail plea of AAP leader Satyendar Jain in money laundering case.
➡️Sensex tumbles 1,628.01 points to close at 71,500.76; Nifty plunges 460.35 points to 21,571.95.
➡️Rupee settles 2 paise lower at 83.14 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️India’s left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel and young left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal have achieved career-best positions.
➡️Kate, the Princess of Wales has been hospitalized for planned abdominal surgery and will remain at The London Clinic for up to 2 weeks.
➡️Pakistan expels Iran envoy, recalls ambassador from Tehran following the “unprovoked violation of its airspace” by Tehran.
