TNI Morning News Headlines – January 17, 2024

➡️All arrangements are in place for the inauguration of Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project. Thousands of devotees are heading to Puri to witness it.
➡️Shree Setu, Odisha’s first trumpet bridge, to be inaugurated in Puri today.
➡️Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) declares holiday today for Parikrama Project inauguration. All the exams scheduled for January 17 have been rescheduled for January 21.
➡️Punjab: Three police officials killed as bus-truck collision in Pathankot.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Darrang, Assam today at 7.54 am: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️Over 110 flights delayed, 25 cancelled as thick fog continues in Delhi.
➡️The Directorate of Estates issued a notice to former TMC MP Mahua Moitra to vacate Government bungalow.
➡️Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia inaugurates Ayodhya-Kolkata Air India Express flight.
➡️Delhi Police all-women contingent prepares for Republic Day parade.
➡️Sensex plunges 1,371.23 points to 71,757.54 in early trade; Nifty tanks 395.35 points to 21,636.95.
➡️Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.14 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Iran strikes two terror bases in Pakistan.
➡️Israel, Hamas reach deal on medicines for hostages, aid to Gaza.
➡️China records population decline for second straight year. Ppopulation stood at 1.409bn, down some 2.08m from the previous year.
