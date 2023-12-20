TNI Evening News Headlines – December 20, 2023

➡️Odisha CM sanctions Rs 15.2 Crore for Religious and Communal projects in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Police to procure advanced drones for anti-naxal operations during the upcoming 2024 elections.
➡️Newborn girl found abandoned on temple steps in Bargarh.
➡️Kashmiri fraudster created App, used women for honey-trapping, suspects Odisha Crime Branch.
➡️Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking urgent central assistance to Rourkela and nearby affected areas in Odisha to control and address the Cholera outbreak.
➡️Cholera outbreak in Rourkela: Total 13 persons died so far.
➡️Odisha Vigilance arrested former Sambalpur Development Authority planning member Bandita Mohapatra in Disproportionate Assets case.
➡️21 cases of new Covid variant JN. 1 reported from Goa, Maharashtra and Kerala. Rajasthan reports 2 fresh COVID-19 cases.
➡️The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, Telecommunications Bill, 2023, Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 passed in Lok Sabha.
➡️Ex-Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar elected speaker of Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
➡️Ayodhya gears up for consecration ceremony. 4000 saints invited. 108-feet-long incense stick is being prepared to send to Ayodhya from Vadodara, Gujarat.
➡️Team India Women’s Hockey team Captain Savita Punia won the FIH best goalkeeper of the year award.
➡️Sports Ministry confirms men’s doubles badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award recipients.
➡️Australian Court convicts businessman for working for China.
➡️Former Haitian senator sentenced to life in US prison over president’s assassination.
