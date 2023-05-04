Odisha CM sanctions Rs 10 Cr for facelift of Pt. Raghunath Murmu’s Samadhi

Bhubaneshwar, TNI Bureau: The revered Guru Gamke Pandit Raghunath Murmu, known for his exceptional contribution to the Santali Samaj and Santali language and literature, will soon receive a facelift of his Samadhi Pitha thanks to the generous sanction of Rs 10 crore by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The renowned Pandit Murmu is remembered not only in the Santali community but in the entire world of Indian literature for his timeless achievements, which include inventing the Ol Chiki script for the enhancement of Santali language and culture and creating many timeless pieces of literature in Santali script. The script is also recognised as a Science-based script. In honor of his remarkable contributions, the State Government has declared his Jayanthi Buddha Purnima as a public holiday and even named the Baripada Medical College after him.

In March, 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited Mayurbhanj for two days on the instructions of the Chief Minister. He visited Pandit Raghunath Murmu’s tomb and residence in Baripada and promised the Santali people that the State Government would take steps for the development of the place in memory of the revered Guru.

Now, in line with the Chief Minister’s directives, the district administration has proposed a comprehensive plan for the development of the Samadhi Pitha of Pandit Raghunath Murmu. As part of the plan, Rs 75 lakh will be spent on the development of his Samadhi Pitha at Dandbos-Kapiburu, along with a meditation center at a cost of Rs 75 lakh.

Additionally, the district administration plans to spend Rs 3 crore on the development of wall and connecting roads in Kapiburu, while Rs 2 crore will be used for an auditorium and research center. To provide convenience to tourists coming to the area, Rs 1 crore will be spent on dormitory and other facilities. Rs 70 lakh has been allocated for the beautification and reception of Kapiburu, and Rs 1 crore will be spent on the development of Dandbos, Bidu Chandan outdoor area, and Marang-Ahara pool. Rs 80 lakh will be allocated for drinking water and electrification.

The Chief Minister has directed the administration to complete the work as soon as possible, demonstrating the government’s commitment to preserving the legacy of Pandit Raghunath Murmu and promoting the Santali language and culture. The plan will not only enhance the Samadhi Pitha of the revered Guru but also create opportunities for the growth and development of the entire area.