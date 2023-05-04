Naveen, Dharmendra to campaign in Jharsuguda on May 7

TNI Bureau: People of by-election bound Jharguda will witness a high voltage campaign on May 7 as two heavyweight leaders- President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmedran Pradhan are all set to campaign for their respective candidates on the same day.

According to reports, Patnaik will hold a public meeting in Jharsuguda block to seek votes for party’s candidate Deepali Das on May 7.

Likewise, Dharmendra Pradhan is slated to campaign for party candidate Tankadhar Tripathy.

It is to be noted here that the bypoll to Jharsuguda assembly constitution will be held on May 10 while the votes will be counted on May 13.

The by-election was necessitated following the murder of the then sitting MLA and Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29, 2023.