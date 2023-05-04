President Droupadi Murmu launches ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ Campaign

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu today launched the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign of Brahma Kumaris Centre at Hatbadra in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that addiction is a disorder. It is a social, economic, physical and mental curse. Drug addiction causes tension in family and society. Therefore, there is a need to make people aware about the ill effects of drug abuse.

She expressed confidence that when people understand the bad effects of drug abuse, they would definitely try to quit it.

The President said that addiction is the biggest enemy of society. Therefore, it is a noble deed to make people aware about it.

She appreciated Brahma Kumaris Centre for being engaged in building a healthy society through spirituality. She wished for the success of the ‘Addiction Free Odisha’ campaign.

Earlier, the President reached Pahadpur village and paid her respect to Late Shayam Charan Murmu. Subsequently, she laid the foundation stones for the Skill Training Hub and Community Centre in the village and interacted with villagers.