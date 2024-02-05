TNI Evening News Headlines – February 5, 2024

➡️The newly constructed bus terminal at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar will be named after Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar.
➡️Cracked portion of Puri Srimandir’s ‘pabhag moulding’ to be replaced soon: Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
➡️Odisha Assembly Budget session today begins with Governor’s address.
➡️The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha asked the voters to check their details in the final electoral roll for the year 2024 published on January 5.
➡️PM Narendra Modi replies to Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, in the Lok Sabha.
➡️Jharkhand Floor Test: CM Champai Soren led Jharkhand Government wins floor test after 47 MLAs support him; 29 MLAs in opposition.
➡️Women robot ‘Vyonmitra’ will fly into space ahead of ISRO’s ambitious first human manned space flight, Gaganyaan mission.
➡️Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed for repair work for 24 hours.
➡️“NDA will get 400 and BJP 370+ in Lok Sabha polls”: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
➡️Rupee falls 8 paise to close at 83.06 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex drops 354.21 points to settle at 71,731.42; Nifty declines 82.10 points to 21,771.70.
➡️10 policemen killed, 6 injured as terrorists ambush police station in Pakistan.
➡️INDvsENG: India (396 & 255) beat England (253 & 292) by 106 runs to level the series 1-1.
