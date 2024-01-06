Odisha CM launches Sports Projects worth Rs 120 Cr in Sambalpur

TNI Bureau: With an aim to provide top quality coaching and competition facilities for the local football talent, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched sports projects worth more than Rs. 120 crores which will boost the sports development in Sambalpur.

He inaugurated the Burla indoor stadium and laid the foundation stone for Sambalpur Football Academy and Sambalpur University sports complex, including Hockey Stadium through video conferencing.

Burla Indoor Stadium features four badminton courts and a seating capacity for over 400 spectators. The stadium has been built at a cost of Rs 32 crore including funding from MCL for Rs. 10.35 crore and Government of India for Rs 7.5 crore.

The upcoming Sports Complex at Sambalpur University will have a hockey stadium with a Category 1 FIH certified synthetic hockey turf, FIH recommended sports lighting system and a gallery that can accommodate around 3000 spectators, including seating for differently-abled people. Additionally, the hockey stadium will have players’ facilities, gymnasium and dignitary seating. The Government of Odisha is investing Rs. 70 crore in this project.

The Sambalpur Football Academy will feature a FIFA-sized natural turf with floodlight system, as well as a facility building with a gallery that can accommodate 1000 spectators. The Government of Odisha is investing Rs. 17 crore in this project.