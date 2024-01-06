TNI Evening News Headlines – January 06, 2024

➡️ Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated Daspalla Railway Station in Nayagarh district and flagged off to extend the services of 4 trains to Daspalla (Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express, Bhubaneswar-Nuagaon Road Pass, Puri- Nuagaon Road Pass & Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town MEMU upo Daspalla) from the Daspalla Railway Station.