TNI Evening News Headlines – January 06, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
AdityaL-1, India’s first mission to study the Sun, injected into its final halo orbit, around the Lagrange Point 1 (L1).
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched sports projects worth more than Rs. 120 crores in Sambalpur.
➡️Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated Daspalla Railway Station in Nayagarh district and flagged off to extend the services of 4 trains to Daspalla (Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express, Bhubaneswar-Nuagaon Road Pass, Puri- Nuagaon Road Pass & Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town MEMU upo Daspalla) from the Daspalla Railway Station.
➡️I-T raids on Sundargarh coal businessman continue for second day.
➡️Odisha Driver Association withdraws strike, informs association treasurer Aditya Behera.
➡️A forester and a guard were suspended in connection with death of an Elephant inside the Kuldiha sanctuary in Balasore.
➡️Crime Branch EOW arrests web journalist Surjit Dhal for allegedly duping a builder of Rs 1 crore.
➡️Hi-Tech tragedy: DNA test to be done tomorrow to establish the identity of the third dead body.
Related Posts

Odisha CM launches Sports Projects worth Rs 120 Cr in…

TNI Morning News Headlines – January 06, 2024

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Crime Branch STF seizes brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore from Nimapara of Puri district.
➡️AdityaL-1, India’s first mission to study the Sun, injected into its final halo orbit, around the Lagrange Point 1 (L1). 
➡️The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asks airlines to inspect emergency exits of their Boeing 737-8 Max planes.
➡️Kashmiri Pandits performed ‘hawan’ at Mausima Temple in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, after over 35 years.
➡️Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu: A total of 53 participants have been injured after the third round of Jallikattu was completed in Thachankurichi.
➡️Singapore to participate as a partner country at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) in Gandhinagar from 9 to 12 January.
➡️Sri Lanka’s first Jallikattu event began today in Trincomalee.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.