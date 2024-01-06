TNI Evening News Headlines – January 06, 2024

➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today launched sports projects worth more than Rs. 120 crores in Sambalpur.
➡️Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated Daspalla Railway Station in Nayagarh district and flagged off to extend the services of 4 trains to Daspalla (Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Express, Bhubaneswar-Nuagaon Road Pass, Puri- Nuagaon Road Pass & Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town MEMU upo Daspalla) from the Daspalla Railway Station.
➡️I-T raids on Sundargarh coal businessman continue for second day.
➡️Odisha Driver Association withdraws strike, informs association treasurer Aditya Behera.
➡️A forester and a guard were suspended in connection with death of an Elephant inside the Kuldiha sanctuary in Balasore.
➡️Crime Branch EOW arrests web journalist Surjit Dhal for allegedly duping a builder of Rs 1 crore.
➡️Hi-Tech tragedy: DNA test to be done tomorrow to establish the identity of the third dead body.
➡️Crime Branch STF seizes brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore from Nimapara of Puri district.
➡️AdityaL-1, India’s first mission to study the Sun, injected into its final halo orbit, around the Lagrange Point 1 (L1).
➡️The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asks airlines to inspect emergency exits of their Boeing 737-8 Max planes.
➡️Kashmiri Pandits performed ‘hawan’ at Mausima Temple in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, after over 35 years.
➡️Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu: A total of 53 participants have been injured after the third round of Jallikattu was completed in Thachankurichi.
➡️Singapore to participate as a partner country at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) in Gandhinagar from 9 to 12 January.
➡️Sri Lanka’s first Jallikattu event began today in Trincomalee.
