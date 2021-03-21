TNI Evening News Headlines – March 21, 2021

Odisha news

➡️ President Kovind inaugurated a Super Specialty Hospital in the Rourkela Steel Plant today.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Mo College’ programme; 755 colleges have been included under ‘Mo College’.

➡️ Budhi Thakurani Yatra in Berhampur was finally given a go ahead. Tenure of the carnival can further be extended after reviewing the COVID situation.

➡️ Bollywood Actor Govinda, wife Sunita pays obeisance to Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir.

➡️ Death toll due to covid 19 rises to 1919 in Odisha.

➡️ A POCSO court in Cuttack sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating his minor daughter.

➡️ 58 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 336124.

India News

➡️ Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah releases BJP’s manifesto for #WestBengalElection2021.

➡️ Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in the first Cabinet & refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship.

➡️ BJP promises new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban; Free education to women from KG to PG, 33% reservation for women in state govt jobs.

➡️ Four people dead after consuming spurious liquor in a village in UP’s Chitrakoot.

➡️ Mumbai reports 3775 new COVID 19 cases, 1647 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Punjab reports 2669 new COVID 19 cases, 1331 recoveries and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Maharashtra’s Nagpur District reported 3614 new COVID 19 cases, Tamil Nadu 1,289 cases, Madhya Pradesh reports 1322, Kerala reports 1,875 new COVID 19 cases and Karnataka reports 1,715 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tests positive for Covid-19; admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre for observation.

➡️ Night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM to be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh in Rajasthan.

➡️ Schools, colleges and Anganwadi will be closed in Chhattisgarh with immediate effect.

➡️ West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Bankura.

➡️ ISSF World Cup: Dominant India Win Both Men’s And Women’s 10m Air Pistol Team Gold Medals.

World News

➡️ India, Pakistan, China To Participate In SCO Joint Anti-Terrorism Exercise.

➡️ Seven civilians killed and at least 14 medics were injured when artillery shelling from a Syrian army outpost hit a hospital in a rebel-held town in northwestern Syria.

➡️ Turkey’s Erdogan quits European treaty on violence against women.

➡️ Saudi Arabia prohibits men from marrying women from Pak, 3 other nations: Report.