Odisha CM extends Cuttack Bali Jatra by One Day

By The News Insight

TNI Bureau: In view of the public interest, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today extended the historic Bali Jatra by one day.

While extending the ongoing anual trade fair by oneday, Patnaik has directed the district administration to take necessary steps in this regard.

Notably, the Bali Jatra which started from Kartik Purnima, was scheduled to end today.

As the Yatra has now become a major attraction for the people and a huge crowd flock to the spot everyday, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Mayor Subash Singh had requested the Chief Minister yesterday to extend the Bali Jatra for two more days. However, the CM extended for oneday. So people can enjoy the Bali Jatra even tomorrow as well.

