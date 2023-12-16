Odisha CM approves Proposal to construct 7 Multipurpose Cyclone Shelters in Puri Dist

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the proposal to construct seven multipurpose cyclone shelters in Puri district.

The new cyclone shelters will be set up in seven Gram Panchayats situated in Brahmagiri, Krushnaprasad, Kanas and Puri Sadar Blocks.

It is worth mentioning here that, during the visit of the 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian to the district, proposals for construction of cyclone shelters were received in various Gram Panchayats of Puri district.

In view of the public demands, the Chief Minister today approved the proposal for construction of multipurpose cyclone shelters in Chapamanik, Rebana-Nuagaon and Badadiandi Gram Panchayat of Brahmagiri Block, Nuapada and Badnala Gram Panchayats of Kriushnaprasad Block, Bijipur Gram Panchayat of Kanas Block and Raigoroda in Puri Sadar Block.

A total of Rs 14 crore will be spent for the construction of these cyclone shelters. The Rural Development Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of constructing the proposed cyclone shelters.

It is pertinent to mention here that with the construction of these cyclone shelters, people of Budhisahi, Rebana-Nuagaon and Badadiandi of Brahmagiri Block, Jannhikuda, Kholamuhan and Balinasi of Krishnaprasad block, Nandigoda of Kanas Block and Raigorda and Nuapada villages of Puri Sadar Block will get immense benefits.

As Puri is a cyclone-prone district, the Chief Minister has directed the district administration to identify suitable sites for construction of cyclone shelters in the above mentioned seven Gram Panchayats and also in other places of the district.