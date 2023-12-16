Ashok Panda announces Shreemayee Mishra as BJD’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Candidate

TNI Bureau: Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Ashok Panda on Saturday has announced Shreemayee Mishra as the BJD’s candidate for Bhubaneswar Parliamentary constituency during the party’s Jan Sampark Padayatra in Bhubaneswar.

Panda said the Chief Minister has decided to make Shreemayee as party’s candidate.

It is also worth mentioning that Shreemayee has been seen visiting various places in Bhubaneswar for several months.

It would be interesting to see if Shreemayee can pose a threat to senior BJP leader and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.