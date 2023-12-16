TNI Morning News Headlines – December 16, 2023

➡️Odisha: 5T Chairman VK Pandian reviewed the progress of Sri Mandir Parikrama Prakalp in Puri, earlier today.
➡️I-T continued to raid a liquor manufacturing unit in Dhenkanal district in connection with cash seizure linked to Congress MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Sahu.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stones for four developmental projects worth Rs 159.29 crore in Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly constituency.
➡️Several places in Odisha shiver with below-10-degree Celsius temperature. G Udaygiri in Kandhamal recorded coldest with 7.5 degree Celsius on Friday night.
➡️Odisha celebrates Dhanu Sankranti. Special Pahili Bhoga ritual performed at Srimandir & ‘Muan’ Bhoga in Ganjam.
➡️A wreath-laying ceremony to pay tributes to the fallen soldiers of the 1971 India-Pakistan war was held in Jammu on the occasion of Vijay Diwas today.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi extended a warm reception to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️Three Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops in Gaza.
