Odisha CM announces Unitary University Status for Khallikote Autonomous College

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced unitary university status for Khallikote Autonomous College at Berhampur in Ganjam district.

Khalikote Autonomous College is one of the oldest and famous colleges of the State having a rich academic tradition. Many of its almuni have established themselves in various fields.

Unitary university status to this college has fulfilled the aspirations of the people of southern Odisha. It will usher in a new academic journey promoting research, new studies relevant to current times.