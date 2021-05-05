Vaccination Slot Booking available today in Bhubaneswar; Check Details

TNI Bureau: The online slot booking for the third phase of Covid vaccination for people in the age group of 18 to 44 and 45+ will be available today, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The slots for 18-44 age group and 45+ age group category will be available from 1 PM onwards in 26 COVID Vaccination Centres in the Capital City from today.

Everyday 6,400 slots will be available for booking for 18-44 age group category while 4200 slots will be available everyday for 45+ age group category.

Vaccination Timing:

➡️ Time for Vaccination for 18-44 age group is 08.00 AM to 1.00 PM

➡️ Time for Vaccination of 45+ age group:- 3.00 pm to 6.00 PM