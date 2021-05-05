Thunderstorm, lightning warning for 19 districts of Odisha today

TNI Bureau: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar has predicted thunderstorm with lightning warning for nineteen districts of the state today.



These districts are Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.



In a statement issued by the IMD warned that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts.



It also predicted light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur,Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha in the next twenty four hours.