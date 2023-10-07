Odisha CM announces Rs 1.5 Cr for Asian Games Hockey Star Amit Rohidas

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash award of Rs. 1.5 crores for defender-drag-flicker Amit Rohidas for his significant role in India’s historic Gold Medal triumph at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Amit Rohidas, acknowledging his outstanding performance and calling him an inspiration for youngsters not only across Odisha but also throughout India.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

He said, “Amit Rohidas’ remarkable achievements exemplify the spirit of perseverance and excellence. He has become a symbol of hope and pride for aspiring athletes in our state and beyond. His success story resonates with every individual striving to achieve greatness, and we are immensely proud of his accomplishments.”

Amit Rohidas, a true son of the soil from the hockey-rich region of Sundargarh in Odisha, had proudly earned himself an Olympic Bronze Medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

After Kishore Jena’s historic feat in javelin throw where he won a silver medal, Amit Rohidas becomes the second Odia to finish on the podium at this edition of the Asian Games.