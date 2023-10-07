Six new Scrub Typhus cases detected in Sundargarh District

TNI Bureau: As many as six fresh scrub typhus cases have been detected in Odisha Sundargarh district.

The detection of the fresh six cases has taken the total positive cases in the district alone to 361.

According to the recent information provided by the Health Department, till date at least eight people have died in Odisha due to scrub typhus infection.

Likewise, Public Health Department Director Niranjan Mishra had informed that a total of 22,077 samples were tested this year in the state, out of which 2,820 samples turned out to be positive for scrub typhus.

Scrub typhus is a caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi. Scrub typhus is spread to people through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). Fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rash are some of the most common symptoms of scrub typhus.