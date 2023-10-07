TNI Morning News Headlines – October 07, 2023

➡️Six fresh cases of scrub typhus detected in Sundargarh district; total positive cases in the district climb to 361.
➡️Chandrasekhar Singh of Siminai village under Sadar police station limits in Dhenkanal is missing following the flash flood in Sikkim.
➡️26 people dead, 142 missing in the Sikkim flash floods: State Disaster Management Authority.
➡️Ministry of Civil Aviation announces new drone policy.
➡️The 52nd meeting of the GST Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman comprising state finance ministers is underway at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan.
➡️Mission Gaganyaan: ISRO to commence unmanned flight tests for the Gaganyaan mission. Preparations for the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) are underway.
➡️India reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals at the Asian Games. PM Modi hails ‘momentous achievement’ of India, to host contingent on October 10.
➡️Deepak Punia moves to the quarterfinal. Deepak defeated Indonesia’s Randa Riandesta in their 1/8 final bout by technical superiority to move to the next round.
➡️Archer Ojas Deotale beats Abhishek Verma in Compound Men’s Individual final, bags his third gold.
➡️Hangzhou Asian Games: Indian women’s Kabaddi team win Gold beating Taiwan 26-24.
➡️India’s Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Gopichand bagged gold and bronze at the compound women’s individual archery event in the Asian Games.
➡️Hangzhou Asian Games: Compound Archer Aditi Gopichand settles for a Bronze medal in women’s compound archery at Asian Games 2022.
➡️Bangladesh win toss and elect to field against Afghanistan in the World Cup.
➡️Soccer star Neymar, his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi blessed with a baby girl.
➡️Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 4,966.80 crore in Reliance Retail for 0.59 pc stake: Filing.
➡️Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in ODI World Cup.
➡️Bus crash in Mexico’s Oaxaca kills 18.
