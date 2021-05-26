Odisha CM announces 7 days relief for families of cyclone affected Dists

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed post-Cyclone Yaas rehabilitation and restoration work with senior officials of the State Administration today and announced 7 days relief for all families of 128 marooned villages of the cyclone affected districts.

According to the chief minister’s announcement, major roads will be restored for communication in next 24 hours while 80% restoration of electricity supply in affected districts in next 24 hours.

The Chief Minister congratulated all the Panchayat representatives , district administration, community organisations and Odisha police for their excellent work in evacuation.

The CM also thanked the Doctors and health workers for continuous health service in the affected districts during cyclone.