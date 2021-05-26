IMA Uttarakhand sends Defamation Notice to Baba Ramdev

TNI Bureau: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Uttarakhand has served Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev with a Rs 1,000-crore defamation notice for statements he made about allopathic doctors.



The IMA added in the notice that if Ramdev does not release a video withdrawing the allegations against allopathic physicians and writes a formal apology within the next 15 days, he would be fined Rs 1,000 crore.



According to IMA Uttarakhand President Dr. Ajay Khanna, a letter on the defamation notice was submitted to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary on Monday evening. Khanna went on to say that strict action must be taken against Ramdev immediately.



After receiving a letter from Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who considered the Patanjali founder’s words “inappropriate,” Ramdev retracted his stance against allopathy medicine.



According to the letter Ramdev wrote to Dr. Harsh Vardhan, “We do not oppose modern medical science and allopathy. We believe that allopathy has shown immense progress in surgery and the lifesaving system and served humanity. My statement has been quoted as part of a WhatsApp message that I was reading during a meeting of volunteers. I am sorry if it has hurt anyone’s sentiment.”



On May 22, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) sent a legal notice to Ramdev for allegedly making anti-allopathy statements and “defaming” scientific medicine. IMA claims that Ramdev misled people by making “unlearned” remarks against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine, which Patanjali has rejected so far.