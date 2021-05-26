Senior Journalist Prabhu Jagadeb dies due to Covid

Senior Journalist Prabhu Jagadeb succumbs to Covid-19. He was 45.

By Sagarika Satapathy
One more Journalist Prabhu S Jagadeb succumbs to Covid-19 in Odisha
TNI Bureau:  Another young journalist from Odisha succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Son of noted poet, litterateur and educationist Prafulla Jagadeb, Prabhu S Jagadeb breathed his last this morning at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar after battling with the deadly virus for several days. He was 45 & is survived by his wife, son and mother.

Prabuddha Sundar Jagadeb started his journalism career with Hindustan Times’ Bhubaneswar edition in 2001. He was also associated with The New Indian Express, The Telegraph & OTV (digital).

An alumnus of BJB College, Bhubaneswar, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, Prabuddha (Prabhu) Jagadeb was associated  with several literary and voluntary organisations.

At least 31 journalists have died during the second wave of coronavirus this year in Odisha.

