Odisha celebrates Olympic Glory in Hockey

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Indian Men’s Hockey Team over telephone and congratulated them for their historic victory at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Naveen invited the Indian Men’s Hockey Team to Odisha. The team will be felicitated in Bhubaneswar on August 16.

The Chief Minister also spoke to family members of Hockey players from Odisha Amit Rohidas & Bikram Lakra (vice-captain) after their outstanding performance in Tokyo Olympic.

