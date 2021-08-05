TNI Morning News Headlines – August 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1342 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 775 quarantine and 567 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 477 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (164).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 68 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (13), Puri (12), Sundargarh (12), Cuttack (11), Kendrapara (4), Bargarh (3). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,168.

➡️ As many as 66,146 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odia players from Odisha, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas became the first two players from the State who were part of the Indian men’s hockey team that earned its first Olympic medal in 41 years by beating Germany 5-4 in the bronze-medal match at Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ Dharmendra seeks Heritage tag for 126-year-old Jharsuguda Post Office building

➡️ Admission into the plus-II course for 2021-22 academic sessions begins.

India News

➡️ India reports 42,982 new COVID 19 cases, 41,726 recoveries and 533 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,18,12,114 including 4,11,076 active cases, 3,09,74,748 cured cases & 4,26,290 deaths.

➡️ 47,48,93,363 samples tested till 3rd August 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 16,64,030 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s COVID19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 48.93 crore; 48,93,42,295 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ More than 51.01 crore (51,01,88,510) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ Fully vaccinated persons thrice at lower risk of COVID-19: Study.

➡️ Chhattisgarh: 12 civilians injured in IED blast set-up by Maoists.

➡️ Prashant Kishor resigns as principal advisor to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

➡️ India Men’s hockey team coach Graham Reid share a picture after the team won Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ Wrestling, Women’s 57 kg: Anshu Malik loses to Valeria Koblova in Repechage round.

➡️ Rupee opens on a flat note; inches 4 paise higher to 74.15 against US dollar.

➡️ Sensex advances 82.09 pts to 54,451.86 in opening session, Nifty rises 27.40 pts to 16,286.20.

World News

➡️ UK moves India from Red To Amber list. Fully vaccinated Indians will no longer need mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine.

➡️ India-Russia joint training exercise Indra 2021 commenced in Russia’s Volgograd.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 200 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.25 Million.

➡️ China imposes new curbs as Delta variant swarms nearly half the country.

➡️ Taliban bomb and attack Afghanistan defence minister’s home.