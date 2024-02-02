Pradeep Panigrahi set for Saffron Plunge

TNI Bureau: The unprecedented press meet held by Gopalpur MLA and expelled BJD leader Pradeep Panigrahi, has given enough hints at his future course of action. While declaring war on CM Naveen Patnaik and 5T Chairman VK Pandian, Panigrahi predicted ‘Orange Wave’ in Odisha.

Taking a dig at VK Pandian over the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants during his programme in Berhampur, Panigrahi said entire state will witness that wave soon. Panigrahi slammed CM Naveen Patnaik and brought serious allegations about the renovation activities at CM’s Residence.

Panigrahi also alleged that BJD is spending Rs 6 crore on social media activities to target rivals and spread false and fake news. He also questioned the expenses incurred towards the construction of Sankha Bhawan.

While mocking the senior leaders of the party, accusing them of compromising with their self-esteem, Pradeep Panigrahi hailed the students who raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and gave a befitting reply to the “power centre”.

While hailing PM Modi for his strong leadership, fulfillment of promises like Article 370 and Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Panigrahi exuded confidence that Odisha will turn orange from green with a big change taking the shape.

Will Pradeep Panigrahi join the BJP soon? Will it happen on February 10 during PM Modi’s visit to Bhubaneswar? Or, will he take the saffron plunge in his own district, Ganjam? Panigrahi smiles and asked everyone to wait and watch.