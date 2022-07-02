Odisha Budget 2022-23: Key Highlights

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Budget 2023
166

Insight Bureau: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Saturday presented the annual State budget for the year 2022-23 in Odisha Assembly with an outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore.

The state budget for the year 2022-23 presented today is a progressive, pro-poor and developmemnt oriented Budget.

The Budget size has increaed to Rs.2 lakh crore and the Programme Budget to Rs.1 lakh crore.

An allocation of Rs 1874 has been made for the Kalia scheme while Rs 161 crore has been proposed for agriculture research and education and Rs 968 crore for control of floods.

Related Posts

Amravati Pharmacist killed for supporting Nupur Sharma:…

Wonderla Holidays to set up Amusement Park in Bhubaneswar

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Priority of the Budget is to create quality healthcare facilites, quality education including school transformation, life and livelihoods, women empowerment as well as infrastructure development.

The Capital spending will increase by more than 56%, which will foster growth.

Separate Budget for Mission Shakti with allocation of Rs.2000 crore will further deepen our engagement with 70 lakh women of our State.

Odisha Budget 2022-23

 

Odisha Budget 2022-23:
 
🔸The sports sector gets Rs 911 crore which includes Rs 719 crore for the development of infrastructure, Rs 115 crore for promoting sports education
 
🔸Rs 11 crore for Odisha’s contribution to Khelo India
 
🔸Rs 2,000 crore for Mission Shakti Department
 
🔸Rs 700 crore under the MUKTA scheme
 
🔸Rs 1,269 crore has been earmarked for industrial promotion, development of MSME & Startup promotion which is 29% more than the previous year’s allocation.
 
🔸Under Jhanjabati project for irrigation in the Koraput district, 12,500 tube wells will be dug up with an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore
 
🔸Rs 312 crore has been allocated for the development of horticulture
 
🔸Rs 112 crore for income support to farmers’ families
 
🔸Rs 1874 has been allocated for KALIA scheme
 
🔸Rs 161 crore for agriculture research and education
 
🔸Rs 968 crore for control of floods
 
🔸Rs 646 crore allocated for Mo School Abhiyan
 
🔸Rs 3581 crore allocated for Samagra Shiksha
 
🔸Rs 851 allocated for Mid Day Meal Scheme
 
🔸Rs 100 crore allocated for high school tranformation programme
 
🔸Rs 2,156 crore has been allocated for the National Health Mission
 
🔸Rs 27,324 crore for education and skills development
 
🔸Rs 12,624 crore for public health services
 
🔸Rs 2.674 crore for the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) 
 
🔸Rs 3,482 crore for Power sector 
 
🔸Rs 14,454-cr for construction & improvement of roads

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.