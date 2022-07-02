Odisha Budget 2022-23: Key Highlights

Insight Bureau: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Saturday presented the annual State budget for the year 2022-23 in Odisha Assembly with an outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore.

The state budget for the year 2022-23 presented today is a progressive, pro-poor and developmemnt oriented Budget.

The Budget size has increaed to Rs.2 lakh crore and the Programme Budget to Rs.1 lakh crore.

An allocation of Rs 1874 has been made for the Kalia scheme while Rs 161 crore has been proposed for agriculture research and education and Rs 968 crore for control of floods.

Priority of the Budget is to create quality healthcare facilites, quality education including school transformation, life and livelihoods, women empowerment as well as infrastructure development.

The Capital spending will increase by more than 56%, which will foster growth.

Separate Budget for Mission Shakti with allocation of Rs.2000 crore will further deepen our engagement with 70 lakh women of our State.