Evening News Insight – July 02, 2022

🔹 71 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1280049.

🔹 Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) makes face masks mandatory for all in Cuttack city.

🔹 Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari tables Annual Budget of Rs 2 Lakh Cr for FY 2022-23 in Odisha Assembly. Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has been allocated Rs 2,664 crore.

🔹 Plus 3 student found hanging in Bhubaneswar BJB College; suicide note recovered in which she stated that she was ending her life after being fed up with harassment by 3 senior girl students.

🔹 Adapa Mandapa bije: The holy trinity along with Lord Sudarshan escorted to the Adapa Mandapa inside Gundicha Temple in Puri.

🔹 More than 20 ovens (Chullhas) inside the kitchen (Rosa Ghara) of Puri Gundicha Temple found demolished. They were meant to prepare Adapa Abadha from tomorrow.

🔹 The Patiala House Court in Delhi rejects the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair; sends him to 14-day judicial custody. FCRA Violation allegations emerged against Zubair.

🔹 Union Home Minister Amit Shah orders NIA probe into the murder of Prahladrao Kolhe (54), a chemist in Maharashtra’s Amravati who was stabbed to death on June 21 for supporting Nupur Sharma.

🔹 Kolkata Police issues a Look Out Circular against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

🔹 Udaipur Tailor Murder: 2 men were on standby to kill Kanhaiya Lal if first 2 failed, says NIA. NIA gets 10-day custody of Udaipur murder accused.

🔹 Shiv Sena chief Whip Sunil Prabhu issued whip and asked all its members to remain present in the house and vote in favour of Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker’s election.

🔹 India slams USCIRF for ‘misrepresenting’ facts.