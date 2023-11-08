Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Rajanikant Singh resigns

TNI Bureau: Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly Rajanikant Singh resigned from his post today and submitted his resignation to Speaker Pramila Malik.

While informing to the media persons the reason of his resignation, Singh said that he wanted to take part in organisational activities of the party as the elections are around the corner.

When asked whether BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will give him some important responsibility in the organisation, he said that as of now he is unaware and everything depends on the party supremo.

Rajanikant has been representing the Angul assembly constituency since 2004. Before assuming the post of the Deputy Speaker of the 16th Odisha Assembly in April 2021, he had served as the Steel and Mines Minister during the fourth term of the Naveen Patnaik-led government between 2014 and 2019.