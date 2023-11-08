Pvt Bus Owners in Odisha threaten Strike from Dec 1

TNI Bureau: The All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA) will resort to strike from December 1 if it’s demand is not fulfilled, informed association general secretary Debendra Sahoo today.

While speaking to the media persons, Sahoo also informed that the bus owners will also stage a protest in front of Odisha Assembly from November 22.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The decision to resort to strike from December 1 if government fails to fulfill their demand and protest in front of the assembly was taken during a meeting of the AOPBOA in Bhawanipatna.

It is to be noted here that the association is opposing recently launched state-run buses on certain routes under Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI). It is demanding that the LAccMI buses should operate between gram panchayats and block headquarters and not to district headquarters.