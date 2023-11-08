Lady Journalist Assault case: Ollywood producer Tutu Nayak gets bail

TNI Bureau: In a major relief to Ollywood producer Tutu Nayak, the Bhubaneswar SDJM Court today granted him bail in the lady journalist assault case.

According to reports, the court granted him the bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 and a guarantor.

It is to be noted here that Commissionerate Police arrested Nayak on November 4 on charges of assaulting journalist Debasmita in full public view in Bhubaneswar recently.

The incident had sparked so much widespread resentment that the State Commission for Women registered a suo motu case in this connection. Besides, the members of Odisha Women in Media (OWM) met Bhubaneswar DCP and had demanding action against Nayak.