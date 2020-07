Odisha among 13 States with 10000+ COVID-19 Active Cases

TNI Bureau: While number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has gone up to 15,31,699, at least 988,029 patients have already recovered. The recovery rate in the country now stands at 64.51%.

Number of Active Cases in India has come down to 509,447. At least 13 States in the country have more than 10,000 COVID Active Cases. Odisha is at 10th spot in this list.

1. Maharashtra: Total Cases – 391,440; Recovered – 232,277, Active – 144,694.

2. Karnataka: Total Cases – 107,001; Recovered – 40,504, Active – 64,431.

3. Tamil Nadu: Total Cases – 227,688; Recovered – 166,956, Active – 57,073.

4. Andhra Pradesh: Total Cases – 110,297; Recovered – 52,622, Active – 56,527.

5. Uttar Pradesh: Total Cases – 73,951; Recovered – 44,520, Active – 27,934.

6. West Bengal: Total Cases – 62,964; Recovered – 42,022, Active – 19,493.

7. Telangana: Total Cases – 58,906; Recovered – 43,751, Active – 14,663.

8. Bihar: Total Cases – 43,591; Recovered – 29,220, Active – 14,101.

9. Gujarat: Total Cases – 57,982; Recovered – 42,514, Active – 13,100.

10. Odisha: Total Cases – 29,175; Recovered – 18,061, Active – 10,919.

11. Delhi: Total Cases – 132,275; Recovered – 117,507, Active – 10,887.

12. Rajasthan: Total Cases – 38,964; Recovered – 27,569, Active – 10,745.

13. Kerala: Total Cases – 20,895; Recovered – 10,724, Active – 10,093.